What to Stream: Paul McCartney, John Travolta, Tina Fey, Latto and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man

Paul McCartney reflecting on the “Days We Left Behind” with his 18th studio album and John Travolta writing, directing and narrating an ode to the glamorous days of 1960s air travel are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Netflix drops Season 2 of Netflix’s “Four Seasons” starring Tina Fey, Atlanta rapper Latto returns with “Big Mama” and Nicolas Cage stars in a new live-action series inspired by Spider-Man.

New movies to stream from May 25-31

— Bill Skarsgård’s aggrieved everyman takes Dacre Montgomery’s mortgage executive hostage in “Dead Man’s Wire,” streaming on Netflix on Thursday. In his review for The Associated Press, Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, “it plays a little loose with facts but the righteous rage of “Dog Day Afternoon” is present enough in Gus Van Sant’s … thriller that’s as deeply 1970s as it is contemporary.”

— Fresh off its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, John Travolta’s “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” will be streaming on Apple TV starting Friday, May 29. The actor wrote, directed and narrates this ode to the glamorous days of 1960s air travel following an aviation obsessed 10-year-old on a cross country trip with his mother. Running at only 60 minutes, the film, which is based on a novel he wrote, has received mostly mixed reviews.

— In “Miss You, Love You,” written and directed by Jim Rash and streaming on HBO Max on May 29, Allison Janney plays a recently widowed woman who has to plan her husband’s funeral with a stranger: Her estranged son’s assistant, played by Andrew Rannells. Also coming to HBO Max on May 29 is the Charli xcx movie “The Moment,” a meta mockumentary about the end of Brat summer and grappling with otherworldly success.

— Markiplier’s “Iron Lung” is also making its streaming debut, on YouTube, on May 31. The adaptation of the indie horror game was self-financed and self-released in theaters where it earned over $50 million worldwide.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from May 25-31

— Paul McCartney reflects on the “Days We Left Behind” on his 18th studio album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” out Friday. That’s a reference to a particularly nostalgic and wistful track on the new collection, which reflects on the youth of a life well lived — so, of course, it’s all soft piano and delicate harmonies. If that’s not enough to inspire a listen, perhaps this is: The album also features the first duet of Macca and Ringo Starr, a must-play for any Beatles fan. “The world around us wasn’t safe, the place was falling down/But it was my hometown/And it was home to us,” they sing. It’s enough to make someone weep, if it wasn’t such a jam.

— Atlanta rapper Latto is back with “Big Mama.” If the title feels familiar, there’s a reason for it. “Big Mama” is also the name of her 2024 Grammy-nominated single from her last album, “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” She’s called her forthcoming record her “retirement album,” and if that’s true, she’s going out with a bang: “Somebody” is laid-back pop-trap; “GOMF” (an acronym for “Get Out My Face”) samples the buzzy ’00s Soulja Boy hit “Yahhh!” and transforms it with the swagger only Latto possesses. For the lover girls and girl bosses among us, and for everyone in between.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from May 25-31

— A Spider-Man series, but make it noir. Nicolas Cage stars in a new live-action series inspired by the Marvel character. Set against a gritty 1930s New York, Cage plays Ben Reilly, a P.I. who carries the weight of being the city’s only masked hero fighting rampant corruption. Viewers can choose between black-and-white and color versions. “Spider-Noir” drops its eight episodes on Wednesday on Prime Video.

— The wild crime comedy “Deli Boys” returns to Hulu for its second season on Thursday. Two Pakistani American brothers, played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, inherit a chain of delis after their father dies and think they’re set for life until the realization that those delis were really a front for smuggling drugs. Poorna Jagannathan plays their aunt who has taken over the business.

— Netflix drops Season 2 of its “Four Seasons” on Thursday. It’s about a group of friends navigating relationships and life’s ups and downs. Tina Fey is a co-creator and stars alongside Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. It’s adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name.

— “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 premieres with two episodes Thursday on Paramount+. In the new episodes, serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) is still in prison for life but also helping the BAU track down other killers like himself. The big bad for Season 19 is a copycat killer, who is a fan of Voit. A number of actors from the original series return, including Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Connor Storrie of “Heated Rivalry” will also guest star.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from May 25-31

— Filmmakers are still trying to decide on the next actor to play James Bond, but gamers worldwide are ready to take on the role in “007 First Light.” Developer IO Interactive describes it as an origin story, as a 20-something Bond who is new to MI6 is sent in pursuit of a rogue agent. Expect plenty of exotic locations, cool weapons and gadgets, a slick wardrobe and, of course, a glamorous love interest. You can “go silent or go loud,” meaning you can take a stealthy approach to each mission or go in with fists and bullets flying. IO is best known for its globe-trotting “Hitman” series, so it’s well qualified to take on this franchise. Pick up your license to kill Wednesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2 or PC.

— “Mina the Hollower” is a mouse who’s really good at burrowing, which comes in handy when she needs to run away from — or sneak up behind — the nastier critters roaming her spooky home. She can also fight back with her whip, and she can track down sidearms and trinkets that make her more of a threat. All this takes place in a colorful, pixelated 2D world reminiscent of 1980s classics like “The Legend of Zelda.” Developer Yacht Club Games, which gave us the retro indie smash “Shovel Knight,” promises a “bone-chilling yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror.” Dig in Friday, May 29, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC or Mac.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press