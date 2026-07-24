Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|BTS
|$13,029,107
|54,727
|$238.07
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$7,902,190
|57,892
|$136.50
|3
|Luke Combs
|$7,311,186
|56,275
|$129.92
|4
|Noah Kahan
|$6,175,980
|37,900
|$162.95
|5
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$4,885,574
|18,659
|$261.82
|6
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,153,540
|15,989
|$197.23
|7
|No Doubt
|$3,140,261
|15,960
|$196.75
|8
|Max Pezzali
|$2,362,006
|31,276
|$75.52
|9
|Guns N’ Roses
|$2,212,055
|15,328
|$144.31
|10
|Pitbull
|$1,902,089
|18,018
|$105.56
|11
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$1,825,741
|18,544
|$98.45
|12
|Peso Pluma
|$1,601,477
|13,617
|$117.60
|13
|Forrest Frank
|$1,480,862
|17,752
|$83.42
|14
|Romeo Santos / Prince Royce
|$1,440,752
|10,985
|$131.15
|15
|Ne-Yo / Akon
|$1,429,886
|13,969
|$102.36
|16
|Tame Impala
|$1,375,633
|14,576
|$94.38
|17
|Def Leppard
|$1,366,078
|12,282
|$111.23
|18
|Ricardo Arjona
|$1,302,359
|9,809
|$132.77
|19
|Florence + The Machine
|$1,243,000
|12,214
|$101.77
|20
|Don Toliver
|$1,231,214
|13,409
|$91.81
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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