Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $13,029,107 54,727 $238.07 2 Bad Bunny $7,902,190 57,892 $136.50 3 Luke Combs $7,311,186 56,275 $129.92 4 Noah Kahan $6,175,980 37,900 $162.95 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $4,885,574 18,659 $261.82 6 Kenny Chesney $3,153,540 15,989 $197.23 7 No Doubt $3,140,261 15,960 $196.75 8 Max Pezzali $2,362,006 31,276 $75.52 9 Guns N’ Roses $2,212,055 15,328 $144.31 10 Pitbull $1,902,089 18,018 $105.56 11 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,825,741 18,544 $98.45 12 Peso Pluma $1,601,477 13,617 $117.60 13 Forrest Frank $1,480,862 17,752 $83.42 14 Romeo Santos / Prince Royce $1,440,752 10,985 $131.15 15 Ne-Yo / Akon $1,429,886 13,969 $102.36 16 Tame Impala $1,375,633 14,576 $94.38 17 Def Leppard $1,366,078 12,282 $111.23 18 Ricardo Arjona $1,302,359 9,809 $132.77 19 Florence + The Machine $1,243,000 12,214 $101.77 20 Don Toliver $1,231,214 13,409 $91.81

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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