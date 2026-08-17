From ‘Nashville’ to ‘Remember the Titans,’ Hayden Panettiere’s notable roles and where to watch

Hayden Panettiere: A look back at the ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s career in photos

Hayden Panettiere spent most of her life in front of a camera. The actor, who died Sunday at age 36, made her debut in a toy commercial when she was just 11 months old. From her soap opera beginnings and early breakout roles holding her own opposite acting legends, Panettiere had an undeniable presence that would lead to starring roles on the small and big screens.

Here are some of her most memorable films and television shows, and where to stream them.

“A Bug’s Life” (1998)

She was already a veteran of soaps (she got her first role at age 4, playing Sarah Roberts on “One Life to Live”) and commercials when she was selected to voice Princess Dot in the Pixar movie. Co-director and writer Andrew Stanton said he wanted to include a little girl because of his newborn daughter.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+.

“Remember the Titans” (2000)

Playing the football-loving, wise-beyond-her-years Sheryl Yoast was a breakthrough moment for Panettiere, who was 10 at the time of filming but playing “nine and a half, thank you very much,” as she so memorably informed Denzel Washington’s Coach Boone. It was her absolute favorite movie to film, she told ET in 2023. “What an incredible time in my life … I was surrounded by the cutest boys. Kate Bosworth was like my big sister,” she said in the interview. “If I had wished to go back to any time in my life, it would be going back to ‘Remember the Titans.’”

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

“Ice Princess” (2005)

A teen sports trifle that’s now bonded in tragedy after the deaths of both Michelle Trachtenberg and Panettiere, who played Casey Carlyle’s (Trachtenberg) fellow junior ice skater Gennifer “Gen” Harwood and daughter of Kim Cattrall’s coach character. Panettiere did much of her own skating in the film.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+.

“Bring It On: All or Nothing” (2006)

It might not be a particularly good movie, or her only cheerleader role of the year, but the third “Bring It On,” co-starring Solange, has become a nostalgic millennial classic. Rihanna also had a cameo as herself, as a cheerleading competition judge.

“I loved the passion that people had for ‘Bring It On.’ When fans would come up who loved that movie, they would freak out — have a physical, visceral reaction to me that I had never seen before,” Panettiere told Entertainment Weekly this year.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on various platforms.

“Heroes” (2006-2010)

“Save the cheerleader, save the world.” Panettiere was the indestructible Claire Bennet at the heart of the popular sci-fi series, the first season of which regularly drew over 14 million viewers.

“I think ‘Heroes’ is really hot because it’s just a really great combination of everything that people love,” she told The Associated Press in 2008. “They love reality, they love sci-fi and then things like ‘X-Men’ where they get to, you know, dream of something bigger. And at the core of it are these human stories that people just can relate to.”

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.

“I Love You, Beth Cooper” (2009)

Chris Columbus directed this teen rom-com about a nerd (Paul Rust) and the popular girl of his dreams. Yes, her character here was a cheerleader as well.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on various platforms.

“The Cove” (2009)

When she was 18 years old, Panettiere, who advocated for whale and dolphin safety as a spokesperson for The Whaleman Foundation and creator of the “Save the Whales, Again!” campaign, went to Taiji, Japan, to protest and disrupt the dolphin hunting with a group of activists on paddleboards. A tense encounter with the men on the boats was featured prominently in the Oscar-winning documentary “The Cove.” Weeks after the film won, she returned to Taiji to try to meet with officials about their whaling practices.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Tubi, Fandango and Pluto TV.

“Nashville” (2012-2018)

Playing rising country superstar Juliette Barnes was perhaps her defining role, but she wasn’t even originally envisioned as the series’ main star. Connie Britton’s Rayna was.

“Unfortunately, after the pilot, it was clear that my billing had gone way up. I went from maybe number five in terms of importance to nipping at Connie’s heels,” she wrote in her memoir. “I was deeply uncomfortable with this development.”

On Jay Shetty’s podcast this year, she spoke about how closely Juliette’s trials resembled her own. “I didn’t know where Juliette began and Hayden ended,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I was becoming her constantly, and I wasn’t able to take care of myself.”

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.

“Scream VI” (2023)

Fans immediately took to Panettiere’s horror movie loving character Kirby Reed in the otherwise much-derided “Scream 4,” which left her fate ambiguous. In the 2022 “Scream,” it was revealed that she was still alive. Panettiere played a part in advocating for her return in “Scream VI,” which became a box office hit.

“It was thrilling that people fell in love with Kirby,” Panettiere told ET in 2023. “I loved playing Kirby, so I’m glad they love her as much as I did.”

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer