Dennis Haskins, who played the hapless principal on ‘Saved by the Bell,’ dies at 75

Dennis Haskins, the actor best known for playing the affable Principal Richard Belding on the hit NBC sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has died. He was 75.

Haskins’ death was confirmed early Tuesday by his agent. Additional details were not immediately available.

“It’s a tragic loss,” his agent, Jay Schachter, said in a statement. “Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

“Saved by the Bell,” which ran from 1989 to 1993, centered on the antics of a group of students at the fictitious Bayside High in Southern California. Taking a page from the comedy movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” the school often appeared to be run more by the teens than their hapless principal. The show was both ridiculed and embraced for its zany plots.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the show, paid tribute to Haskins in an Instagram post, saying she was heartbroken.

“Knowing Dennis Haskins for almost 40 years has been one of the truest blessings of my life, which makes losing him hurt so deeply,” she wrote. “We shared so much history together from our earliest days, and through it all, he remained a fabulous person, a loyal friend, and someone with such a kind, gentle heart.”

Haskins was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to a biography posted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, he was active in the school’s drama club and helped found a community theater group.

Before his television career, he was a music manager, agent and concert promoter, and his clients included Tom Jones and Gregg Allman, according to his biography on IMDb.

Haskins later went on to have guest roles in “The Twilight Zone” and “Magnum, P.I.” in the 1980s.