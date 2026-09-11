Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|BTS
|$12,725,298
|69,752
|$182.44
|2
|Karol G
|$9,354,667
|43,225
|$216.42
|3
|System Of A Down
|$8,634,352
|61,274
|$140.91
|4
|Luke Combs
|$7,743,254
|62,223
|$124.44
|5
|Chris Brown / Usher
|$7,671,067
|43,166
|$177.71
|6
|Noah Kahan
|$6,895,015
|42,316
|$162.94
|7
|Bad Bunny
|$6,661,603
|52,479
|$126.94
|8
|Take That
|$6,456,429
|49,020
|$131.71
|9
|Fuerza Regida
|$5,912,932
|40,970
|$144.32
|10
|Max Pezzali
|$3,764,816
|48,176
|$78.15
|11
|Bon Jovi
|$3,489,821
|14,006
|$249.16
|12
|Chris Stapleton
|$3,423,427
|25,796
|$132.71
|13
|Pitbull
|$3,204,316
|31,499
|$101.73
|14
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,153,540
|15,989
|$197.23
|15
|Rush
|$2,857,235
|11,836
|$241.40
|16
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,765,898
|16,656
|$166.05
|17
|Ariana Grande
|$2,514,630
|14,784
|$170.09
|18
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$2,421,605
|23,196
|$104.40
|19
|ENHYPEN
|$2,345,738
|16,370
|$143.29
|20
|J. Cole
|$2,144,234
|14,675
|$146.11
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
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