Snoop Dogg brings the VMAs back to Los Angeles as host for Sept. 27 show

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to the West Coast this month and they’ve got a very West Coast host — Snoop Dogg.

The rapper and entrepreneur will MC the telecast live from Los Angeles on Sept. 27, marking the first time since 2017 that the VMAs have picked a location that’s not in New York or New Jersey.

The VMAs are scheduled to air simultaneously from the Peacock Theater on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.

Snoop Dogg is a 13-time VMAs nominee and has won three of the Moon Man awards. Snoop made his debut on the VMAs stage in 1994. In 1999, he closed the show with Dr. Dre and Eminem. He returned for a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. and again for a performance with Eminem in 2022.

“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” he said in a statement. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV — they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me.”

Going into the night, Madonna has the most nominations with 11, including for video of the year for “Confessions II — The Film,” artist of the year and song of the year for “Bring Your Love.” Taylor Swift has nine nods, including artist of the year.

Madonna and Swift are followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nods each, as well as Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five. Nirvana will be honored with the Video Vanguard award.

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer