What to stream: ‘A Different World,’ ‘Toy Story 5’ and Kenny Chesney

The Disney+ debut of “Toy Story 5” and a new album from Kenny Chesney are some of the new television shows, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the “A Different World” sequel, “Backrooms” and “Silent Hill: Townfall.”

New movies to stream from Sept. 21-Sept. 27

— It might be great or terrible news for parents, depending on their views about screen time and whether movies are an exception, but “Toy Story 5” is finally making its way to Disney+ starting Sept. 23. Appropriately, the film, co-written and directed by Andrew Stanton, pits toys against tech in the battle for Bonnie’s attention. In his review for The Associated Press, film writer Jake Coyle said: “It may fall shy of the first three and probably ranks as the fifth best of these movies. But ‘Toy Story’ has a high bar and the quality and thoughtfulness that have long distinguished Pixar is very much present here in the film.”

— Even if you didn’t catch “Backrooms” in theaters this summer, you probably heard something about its box-office success and the then-20-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Kane Parsons behind it. Coyle, in his review, wrote that “where ‘Backrooms’ came from is more interesting — and potentially meaningful — than the result,” calling it “a fitfully unsettling nightmare that never convincingly builds beyond its creepy, dated-decor premise.” It’ll be on HBO Max starting Sept. 25.

— Leo Woodall plays a piano tuner who gets caught up in the criminal underworld, using his unique ears to crack safes in “Tuner,” a whip-smart, original thriller from Daniel Roher, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Navalny.” I called it one of the best of the year so far, and a spiritual descendant of a “Good Will Hunting.” It’ll be streaming on Paramount+ starting on Sept. 21.

— And finally, Jacob Tremblay plays Ted Kaczynski in “UNABOMBER,” which debuts on Netflix on Sept. 25. The stacked cast includes Russell Crowe as a psychologist and Shailene Woodley as the FBI agent on the case.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from Sept. 21-Sept. 27

— He’s one of the most consistent giants in country music for a reason. Kenny Chesney will release his 21st studio album — you read that correctly — on Friday, titled “Silver Sands Marina.” It’s full-throated stadium country, with big hooks and bigger heart. You know, like all the great Chesney records.

— Introducing the new Tinashe, unlike the old Tinashe except for the swagger. Her last album, 2024’s “Quantum Baby,” was defined by its viral hit “Nasty.” But she’s not interested in flash-in-the-pan moments. Her latest, “Popstar,” can be described in one word: unexpected. From the sped-up “Melatonin” to the falsetto and Kesha-esque talk-sung chorus of “Too Easy” there is no pop experiment too off-kilter for Tinashe. And the courage pays off. Just don’t call it a complete 180: “Crash Out” is Tinashe at her R&B-pop best, but a love song it is not. “Think I’m ’bout to lose it, I don’t even care no more,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “I’m ’bout to lose control.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Sept. 21-Sept. 27

— Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play exaggerated versions of themselves in “Brothers,” an eight-episode comedy from “The Office” alum Lee Eisenberg. After Harrelson’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, he moves his family to McConaughey’s Austin ranch — only for McConaughey’s mother (played by Holland Taylor) to reveal a secret suggesting the lifelong buddies might be brothers. The series marks a rare return to comedy for Harrelson, whose work on the small screen since “Cheers” ended in 1993 has largely been drama, including “True Detectives” and “White House Plumbers.” The first two episodes drop on Apple TV on Wednesday.

— Nearly 40 years after the original premiered, Netflix revives the beloved HBCU sitcom “A Different World” on Thursday, Sept. 24. Maleah Joi Moon plays Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Whitley (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison), who is starting her freshman year at their alma mater, Hillman College. Guy, Hardison, Jada Pinkett Smith and other original cast members return for the first season.

— In “S.W.A.T.: Exiles,”Shemar Moore returns as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in a spinoff of the CBS procedural, which ended its eight-season run in 2025. Pulled from forced retirement after a mission goes wrong, Hondo takes charge of an experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of young recruits. Starz has already renewed it for a second season. It premieres Friday, Sept. 25.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Sept. 21-Sept. 27

— In 2019’s “Control,” a government agent explored the inside of a Manhattan skyscraper that had been warped by paranormal forces. Bad news, New Yorkers: In “Control Resonant,” the hostile entities have left the building and are running rampant across the borough. Good news: The agent now on the case has supernatural powers of his own, including the ability to wield a giant Thor-style hammer that shapeshifts into other weapons. Finland’s Remedy Entertainment is best known for its small-town “Alan Wake” thrillers; we’ll see how well the studio can translate that eeriness to the big city. Start spreading the news Thursday, Sept. 24, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— One of the all-time great horror series made a spectacular return in 2025 with “Silent Hill f,” which moved the terror from its American roots to 1960s Japan. One year later, the nightmare is spreading to 1990s Scotland in “Silent Hill: Townfall.” This time, a guy named Simon finds himself in a foggy seaside village with no memory of how he got there — though he knows he has been summoned to “put things right.” As usual, you have just a few simple weapons to defend yourself against the zombies and other monsters roaming the streets. The miasma descends Thursday, Sept. 24, on PlayStation 5 and PC.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press