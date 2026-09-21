Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 include Naomi Watts and Tommy Lee

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3:

Sept. 27: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 93. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 83. Actor Liz Torres (“Gilmore Girls”) is 79. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” ″Santa Barbara”) is 78. Actor-opera singer Anthony Laciura (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 75. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 68. Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 62. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 58. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 56. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 54. Actor Indira Varma (“For Life”) is 53. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 48. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 45. Actor Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” “True Blood”) is 44. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 44. Singer Avril Lavigne is 42. Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull is 35. Actor Sam Lerner (“The Goldbergs”) is 34. Actor Ames McNamara (“The Connors”) is 19.

Sept. 28: Actor Joel Higgins (“Silver Spoons”) is 83. Actor Jeffrey Jones is 80. Actor Vernee Watson (“Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 77. Writer-director-actor John Sayles is 76. Guitarist George Lynch (Dokken) is 72. Actor Steve Hytner (“Seinfeld”) is 67. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo is 62. Country singer Matt King is 60. Actor Mira Sorvino is 59. TV personality and singer Moon Zappa is 59. Actor Naomi Watts is 58. Country singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town is 57. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 51. Rapper Young Jeezy is 49. Actor Peter Cambor (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 48. TV personality Bam Margera (“Jackass”) is 47. Actor Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Guitarist Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 45. Musician St. Vincent is 44. Comedian Phoebe Robinson (“What Men Want”) is 42. Drummer Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 40. Actor Hilary Duff is 39. Actor Keir Gilchrist (“United States of Tara”) is 34.

Sept. 29: Actor Ian McShane (“John Wick,” “Deadwood”) is 84. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 84. TV theme composer Mike Post is 82. Actor Patricia Hodge is 80. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 78. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 78. Country singer Alvin Crow is 76. Singer Suzzy Roche of The Roches is 70. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 69. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 63. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 60. Actor Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 60. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 58. Actor Erika Eleniak (“Baywatch”) is 57. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 57. Actor Emily Lloyd is 56. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 56. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 55. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 53. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 52. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 46. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 46. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 39. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 36. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 36. Singer Halsey is 32.

Sept. 30: Actor Angie Dickinson is 95. Singer Johnny Mathis is 91. Actor Len Cariou (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 87. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 83. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 74. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 74. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall (“Chicago Hope,” “Daredevil”) is 76. Country singer Deborah Allen is 73. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 72. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 72. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 72. Actor Fran Drescher is 69. Country singer Marty Stuart is 68. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 65. Actor Eric Stoltz is 65. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 64. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 63. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 62. Actor Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ″The Matrix Reloaded”) is 62. Bassist Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls is 62. Actor Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 60. Actor Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 59. Actor Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 57. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 57. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ″Arrested Development”) is 56. Actor Jenna Elfman is 55. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 52. Actor Marion Cotillard (“Public Enemies,” ″La Vie en Rose”) is 51. Actor-musician Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ″Oz”) is 51. Actor Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 46. Actor Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls,” ″Party of Five”) is 44. Actor Kieran Culkin is 43. Rapper T-Pain is 42.

Oct. 1: Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 91. Saxophonist Jerry Martini of Sly and the Family Stone is 83. Jazz bassist Dave Holland is 80. Actor Yvette Freeman (“ER”) is 76. Actor Randy Quaid is 76. Singer Howard Hewett of Shalamar is 71. Drummer Tim O’Reagan of The Jayhawks is 68. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 67. Actor Esai Morales (“NYPD Blue”) is 64. Actor Christopher Titus (“Titus”) is 62. Model-actor Cindy Margolis is 61. Singer-guitarist Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra is 58. Actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis is 57. Actor Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”) is 52. Actor Katie Aselton (“Legion,” “The League”) is 48. Actor Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Everwood”) is 46. Actor Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”) is 44. Comedian Beck Bennett (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Jurnee Smollett (“Underground,” ″Wanda at Large”) is 40. Actor Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry,” “Captain Marvel”) is 37. Singer Jade Bird is 29. Actor Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”) is 20. Actor Jack Stanton (“The Mick”) is 18.

Oct. 2: Singer Don McLean is 81. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Spenser: For Hire”) is 78. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz is 77. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 76. Musician Sting is 75. Actor Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” ″The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 72. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 72. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 71. Singer Freddie Jackson is 71. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 68. Drummer Bud Gaugh of Sublime and Long Beach Dub Allstars is 59. Musician Gillian Welch is 59. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ″The Single Guy”) is 58. Country singer Kelly Willis is 58. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 56. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live With Kelly and Mark,” ″All My Children”) is 56. Guitarist Jim Root of Slipknot is 55. Singer Tiffany is 55. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 54. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 53. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 53. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 44. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 38. Actor Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 36. Actor Elizabeth McLaughlin (“Hand of God,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 33.

Oct. 3: Composer Steve Reich is 90. Singer Chubby Checker is 85. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac is 77. Jazz saxophonist Ronnie Laws is 76. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 75. Actor Hart Bochner (“Breaking Away”) is 70. Actor Peter Frechette (“Profiler”) is 70. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 67. Actor-singer Jack Wagner is 67. Drummer Tommy Lee of Motley Crue is 64. Actor Clive Owen is 62. Actor Janel Moloney (“The West Wing”) is 57. Singer Gwen Stefani is 57. Singer Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys is 55. Singer G. Love is 54. Actor Keiko Agena (“Prodigal Son,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Actor Neve Campbell is 53. Actor Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Singer India.Arie is 51. Rapper Talib Kweli is 51. Actor Alanna Ubach (“Legally Blonde” movies) is 51. Actor Seann William Scott (movie “Dukes of Hazzard,” ″American Pie”) is 50. Actor Shannyn Sossamon (TV’s “Moonlight,” film’s “The Rules of Attraction”) is 48. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 47. Actor Seth Gabel (“Fringe,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 45. Guitarist Mark King of Hinder is 44. Actor Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) is 43. Country singer Cherrill Green of Edens Edge is 43. Country singer Drake White is 43. Actor Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) is 42. Actor Christopher Marquette (“Barry,” “Joan of Arcadia”) is 42. Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson is 42. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 37. Actor Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl,” “Ex Machina”) is 38. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 22.

By The Associated Press