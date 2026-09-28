Today in History: September 28, Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin

Today is Monday, Sept. 28, the 271st day of 2026. There are 94 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first broadly effective antibiotic.

Also on this date:

In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Virginia.

In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, completing the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

In 1941, Ted Williams became the last Major League Baseball player to hit over .400 for a season, batting .406 for the Boston Red Sox.

In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House calling for an end to Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and expanding the responsibilities of the Palestinian Authority.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew formed near the Windward Islands and went on to kill over 1,000 people in Haiti, elsewhere in the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S.

In 2000, capping a 12-year political battle, the U.S. government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.

In 2020, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

In 2022, Category 4 Hurricane Ian barreled ashore in southwestern Florida and then bisected the center of the state, causing more than 100 fatalities and billions of dollars in damage.

Today’s Birthdays: Filmmaker John Sayles is 76. Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent is 72. Zydeco musician C.J. Chenier (sheh-NEER’) is 69. Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr is 64. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo (juh-NEEN’ guh-RAH’-fuh-loh) is 62. Actor Maria Canals-Barrera is 60. Actor Mira Sorvino is 59. Actor Naomi Watts is 58. Olympic gold medal swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg is 51. Rapper Jeezy is 49. Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 49. Pop-rock musician St. Vincent is 44. Actor Hilary Duff is 39. Retired boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford is 39. Tennis player Marin Čilić is 38. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 34. Singer Sienna Spiro is 21. Actor Momona Tamada is 20.

By The Associated Press