Today in History: September 30, Berlin Airlift concludes

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2026. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 30, 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end after delivering more than 2.3 million tons of cargo to blockaded residents of West Berlin over 15 months.

Also on this date:

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee by advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania, after briefly meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Boulder Dam (now the Hoover Dam) on the Colorado River at the Arizona-Nevada border.

In 1938, addressing the public after cosigning the Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proclaimed, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time, as the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1; the Yankees would go on to win the Series four games to three.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed at age 24 in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente connected for his 3,000th and final hit, a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets at Three Rivers Stadium.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 95. Singer Johnny Mathis is 91. Actor Len Cariou is 87. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 83. Actor Barry Williams is 72. Singer Patrice Rushen is 72. Actor Fran Drescher is 69. Country musician Marty Stuart is 68. Actor Crystal Bernard is 65. Actor Eric Stoltz is 65. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 64. Country musician Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery Gentry) is 63. Rock singer Trey Anastasio (Phish) is 62. Actor Monica Bellucci is 62. Actor Tony Hale is 56. Actor Jenna Elfman is 55. Actor Marion Cotillard is 51. Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Hingis is 46. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 45. Actor Lacey Chabert is 44. Actor Kieran Culkin is 44. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 42. Racing driver Max Verstappen is 29. Actor-dancer Maddie Ziegler is 24.

By The Associated Press