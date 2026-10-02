Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|BTS
|$13,898,297
|73,973
|$187.88
|2
|Karol G
|$9,208,426
|44,379
|$207.49
|3
|System Of A Down
|$9,022,050
|62,563
|$144.21
|4
|The Weeknd
|$8,578,136
|57,496
|$149.20
|5
|Chris Brown / Usher
|$7,882,026
|43,124
|$182.77
|6
|Luke Combs
|$7,743,254
|62,223
|$124.44
|7
|Noah Kahan
|$7,223,224
|44,002
|$164.15
|8
|Bad Bunny
|$5,613,827
|49,905
|$112.49
|9
|Bon Jovi
|$3,489,821
|14,006
|$249.16
|10
|Chris Stapleton
|$3,447,378
|26,173
|$131.71
|11
|Pitbull
|$3,146,918
|31,107
|$101.16
|12
|Rush
|$3,021,778
|11,671
|$258.89
|13
|Ariana Grande
|$2,948,861
|16,115
|$182.98
|14
|Backstreet Boys
|$2,765,898
|16,656
|$166.05
|15
|Carín León
|$2,521,570
|12,519
|$201.42
|16
|ENHYPEN
|$2,345,738
|16,370
|$143.29
|17
|Rüfüs Du Sol
|$2,317,618
|23,459
|$98.79
|18
|J. Cole
|$2,204,928
|14,713
|$149.86
|19
|Tame Impala
|$1,887,865
|16,636
|$113.48
|20
|Megan Moroney
|$1,721,189
|13,319
|$129.22
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
_____