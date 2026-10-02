Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 BTS $13,898,297 73,973 $187.88 2 Karol G $9,208,426 44,379 $207.49 3 System Of A Down $9,022,050 62,563 $144.21 4 The Weeknd $8,578,136 57,496 $149.20 5 Chris Brown / Usher $7,882,026 43,124 $182.77 6 Luke Combs $7,743,254 62,223 $124.44 7 Noah Kahan $7,223,224 44,002 $164.15 8 Bad Bunny $5,613,827 49,905 $112.49 9 Bon Jovi $3,489,821 14,006 $249.16 10 Chris Stapleton $3,447,378 26,173 $131.71 11 Pitbull $3,146,918 31,107 $101.16 12 Rush $3,021,778 11,671 $258.89 13 Ariana Grande $2,948,861 16,115 $182.98 14 Backstreet Boys $2,765,898 16,656 $166.05 15 Carín León $2,521,570 12,519 $201.42 16 ENHYPEN $2,345,738 16,370 $143.29 17 Rüfüs Du Sol $2,317,618 23,459 $98.79 18 J. Cole $2,204,928 14,713 $149.86 19 Tame Impala $1,887,865 16,636 $113.48 20 Megan Moroney $1,721,189 13,319 $129.22

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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