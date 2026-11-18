BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The family of Vince Lombardi has granted an exclusive life rights option to Eighteen Worldwide filmmakers James Manera and Massimiliano “Max” Musina for a feature film about the late Green Bay Packers coaching great.

The option also allows for the possibility of related scripted television and documentary projects. Lombardi’s son, Vince Lombardi Jr., who will serve as an executive producer of the film, reached the agreement on behalf of the family.

The film will have the involvement of former Packers players Dave Robinson, Boyd Dowler, Marv Fleming and Chuck Mercein, who all played for Lombardi. Manera’s screenplay begins with Lombardi’s arrival in Green Bay in 1959. In nine seasons, Lombardi coached the team to five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls.

Robert Schmidt, head of the Vincent T. Lombardi Foundation, will be a co-executive producer.

Eighteen Worldwide LLC is a production company founded by Manera and Musina.

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