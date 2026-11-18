Have a gamer in your life or work? Wave goodbye for awhile — and get literate on “GTA VI.”

That’s “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the latest installment in the hyperviolent, open-world gaming world that’s skewered American culture with fictionalized versions of New York, Los Angeles and is returning to its sun-baked version of Miami — Vice City.

The first new “GTA” game in 13 years — so long that the interval became a punchline — has the power to make millions of people vanish from their real lives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. With a massive rollout that includes huge billboards, a takeover of an NBA game and a soundtrack stacked with Grammy winners, “GTA VI” will affect the lives of tens of millions, including many nongamers.

Even for those who never pick up a controller, YouTube, memes and viral clips will extend the game’s reach, its edgy content and its viral catchphrases — the ever-present “wasted,” for one — far beyond those planning midnight playing sessions or time off work.

“It’s not just relationships on the line,” notes a mock boilerplate for a leave agreement to present to HR. “Every console generation has one game that erases its players from normal life for a while, and Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to do it at a scale nobody has really tested.”

Now version VI is arriving, and here we go again: The game started its march across the globe Thursday at midnight local time, kicking off in New Zealand and leaving North American gamers panting in anticipation.

It’s an immersive narrative that carries players away

These days it’s part of the culture, but the arrival of a “Grand Theft Auto” game didn’t always capture such mainstream attention and adulation. Earlier editions drew pointed criticism for their violence — against police, women and innocent bystanders — and emphasis on casual sex, including with prostitutes.

Take-Two Interactive, the studio behind the “GTA” juggernaut, has layered its fictional worlds with social satire. One character in “GTA V,” for instance, prompted a lawsuit from actor Lindsay Lohan over perceived similarities. A New York court tossed the case.

Experts note that “GTA” games tend to have a long life span, with the 13-year hiatus this time giving plenty of time for “GTA” to seep into culture through social videos and memes. Expect an explosion of “GTA VI” videos in the days ahead as people discover new aspects of it.

The story of “GTA VI” is centered on a couple, and early reviews for the game have noted that it has a depth of relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups and bank robberies.

“It’s an amazing piece of entertainment, but also culturally, just the way it brings a simulated world to life. And how they use music, and just the world that they build is really incredible. Again, it’s made by 4,700 people who worked for a decade to build this thing, so it is a monumental game in terms of the scale and scope of what it is,” said gaming journalist Geoff Keighley.

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. “Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days. It will be awhile before “GTA VI” sales are available.

It focuses on a couple trying to succeed at crime

The main characters of the open-world game are a couple, Lucia and Jason, who are trying to improve their circumstances through crime.

Lucia has recently been released from prison while Jason, a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the game’s “Leonida Keys,” is looking for a different path. The game feels especially personal to Florida residents.

Early reviews of “GTA VI” praise its level of detail and choices that allow players to resolve certain some interactions without violence and for the way players have to carefully approach Jason and Lucia’s relationship.

Also, some players think it’s fun just to “drive” around the game’s virtual world. (Just more carefully in this edition, the New York Times notes in its review.)

You can view the trailers for the new version of “GTA VI” here.

It got to New Zealanders first — and the reviews are good

Adam Simmons, 50, fired up the game at midnight in New Zealand. He kept it on low volume to avoid waking his wife and daughters. Simmons, a director of photography who moved to New Zealand just five months ago from Portland, Oregon, was impressed.

“You really feel like you are in a world,” he said. “The places and how they’re put together feel right.”

He played for about an hour before heading to bed. Work is a priority, though he jokingly expects to be distracted by Vice City in the days ahead. “I have my own company that I have to run,” he said. “So I’m the boss, but also I’m just going to lose sales because a video game came out.”

It has gamers rearranging their lives to play, and some employers are OK with that

Some organizations have been planning for months how to accommodate the intense interest to play the game on launch day.

At least one U.S. Army unit offered a reenlistment bonus that included four days to play “GTA VI” at launch. Logitech, the maker of keyboards, mice and gaming peripherals, announced it was giving its 7,000 employees a paid day off to play games — “GTA” or any one of their choosing.

One German educational institution is offering a paid three-day course for people to play the game and apply what they’ve learned to community-building, collaboration and storytelling lessons.

Its music will probably reach your ears even if you don’t play

One of the many ways the new “Grand Theft Auto” is permeating culture is through music.

Music has long been woven into the game’s experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series’ cities.

For “GTA VI,” Rockstar Games commissioned an original adaptive score from Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice. The music is designed to shift depending on where players are and what they are doing.

A 30-track “Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score” is scheduled for release Dec. 11 and includes collaborations involving Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.

A music festival featuring “GTA VI” artists is planned for Miami this weekend, and some of the music is being played on SiriusXM stations.

That means the game’s music could soon be a part of people’s real-world drives around town. Sometimes, it seems, life does imitate art.

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Kellman reported from London. Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press