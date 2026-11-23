The Amy Poehler-led series “Dig” and a new concert show from Jennifer Lopez are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this Thanksgiving week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “The Mosquito Bowl,” “Blade Runner 2099” and a new project from Peter Gabriel.

New movies to stream starting Nov. 23-29

— In “The Mosquito Bowl” (Wednesday on Netflix), Peter Berg directs a World War II drama about four college football stars who enlist in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Based on a true story, the movie matches two passions – football and war films – for Berg, the filmmaker of “Friday Night Lights” and “Lone Survivor.” The cast includes Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis.

– “The Magic Faraway Tree” (Friday on HBO Max) adapts Enid Blyton’s classic children’s book series. Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield star as parents of a family that relocates to the English countryside. There, their three children discover a magical tree full of enchanting fairies with branches that lead to fantastical lands.

– In “Way of the Warrior Kid” (Wednesday on Apple TV), a bullied middle school kid named Marc (Jude Hill) experiences a life-changing summer with his uncle, Jake (Chris Pratt), a recuperating Navy SEAL. Jake’s teachings, dubbed “Operation Warrior Kid,” go beyond hand-to-hand combat. With Linda Cardellini.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream starting Nov. 23-29

— Struggling to think of what to watch with your loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday? Strain no more. On Thursday, “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas” will premiere on CBS and stream on Paramount+. It’s a concert spectacular, capturing Jennifer Lopez’s “Up All Night Live in Las Vegas” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It’s all the hits, at home.

— On Friday, Peter Gabriel will release “o(backslash)i,” a companion record to his 2023 release “i/o.” The album’s 13 new tracks bring the joint project to a total of 25. “This record has been more of a marathon than a sprint,” he said in a press statement about the prolific work.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream starting Nov. 23-29

— Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie star in “Dig,” a summer-in-Greece comedy about archaeologists and the college students working beside them. All 10 episodes arrive Monday on Peacock. The series reteams Poehler with “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur. Writer J.J. Philbin, who is also married to Schur, joins as co-showrunner.

— A three-part docuseries on the Karen Read story arrives Monday on Netflix. “The Trials of Karen Read” examines the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Jurors and members of O’Keefe’s family speak on camera in the three-part series, which revisits both trials.

— In Prime Video’s “Clashing Through the Snow,” rivals up for the same publishing job end up sharing a rental car after a snowstorm strands them. It stars Chris Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Michelle Randolph (“Landman”) with Lukas Gage, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton. It streams Monday on Prime Video.

— Set 50 years after “Blade Runner 2049,” a new sci-fi limited series called “Blade Runner 2099” comes to Prime Video on Wednesday. It stars Michelle Yeoh as the replicant Olwen and Hunter Schafer as Blade Runner Cora in a Los Angeles remade by someone other than humans. All eight episodes drop at once.

— Instead of watching football on Thanksgiving, you could go full camp and binge “The Hunting Wives” Season 2. The series, loosely based on a novel of the same name, stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman as Sophie and Margo, whose friendship in an East Texas town turns messy and murderous. The series was originally intended for Starz but ultimately landed at Netflix, where it became a breakout hit and even got its own “SNL” sketch. In Season 2, Sophie and Margo go from friends to foes. WNBA star Angel Reese also joins the cast. A third season has already been ordered.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play starting Nov. 23-29

— If you’re looking for something to download to your laptop after Thanksgiving dinner, check out “Appulse.” It combines two types of arcade classics: pinball and space shooters like “Asteroids.” The gimmick here is that the pinball itself is a spaceship with guns, and whenever you fire them the recoil sends you in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, enemies are landing, so you need to shoot or ram them to conquer the leaderboard. French indie developer Le Rado promises multiple tables and the ability to upgrade your craft as you bounce your way through. Pull the plunger Thursday on PC.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press