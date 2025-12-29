Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

What music and television to stream: A New Year’s Eve tradition

By AP News
The Stream

The Stream

Photo Icon View Photo

It’s the end of the year and there are fewer new streaming options headed to a device near you.

But it’s a great time to catch up on some of best movies,television,music and video games of 2025. The Associated Press has comprehensive guides on the best releases of the year on its Year in Review page.

One of the new offerings this week doubles as a music and television option, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve entertainment streaming Dec. 31

— The new year is nearly upon us. Why not ring it in with a few all-star performances? There is no shortage of New Year’s Eve specials to watch, but give “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” available to stream online at ABC.com, a whirl. Catch performances from Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, Diana Ross, Chance the Rapper, 4 Non Blondes, 6lack, AJR, BigXThaPlug, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Charlie Puth, Ciara and many more.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.