Updating list of Grammy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FKA twigs, Natalia Lafourcade, Leon Thomas and the “Wicked” duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the early winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, 86 awards are handed ou t during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Darren Criss is hosting the premiere ceremony, which features performances and awards presentations.

Here’s an updating list of select winners at Sunday’s Grammys:

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Rock Album

“Never Enough,” Turnstile

Best R&B Album

“Mutt,” Leon Thomas

Best Latin Pop Album

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best Música Mexicana Album

“Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Sinners,” various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award)

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Music Video

“Anxiety,” Doechii

Best Music Film

“Music by John Williams”

Best Alternative Music Album

“Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure

Songwriter Of The Year

Amy Allen

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz.

___

For more coverage of the 2026 Grammy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards