Updating list of Grammy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FKA twigs, Natalia Lafourcade, Leon Thomas and the “Wicked” duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are among the early winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.
While the Grammys save the biggest categories for its telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, 86 awards are handed ou t during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Darren Criss is hosting the premiere ceremony, which features performances and awards presentations.
Here’s an updating list of select winners at Sunday’s Grammys:
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Best Rock Album
“Never Enough,” Turnstile
Best R&B Album
“Mutt,” Leon Thomas
Best Latin Pop Album
“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade
Best Música Mexicana Album
“Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Sinners,” various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award)
“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
Best Music Video
“Anxiety,” Doechii
Best Music Film
“Music by John Williams”
Best Alternative Music Album
“Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure
Songwriter Of The Year
Amy Allen
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Cirkut
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
“Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz.
