What to Stream: ‘The Drama,’ MUNA, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens and ‘The Other Bennet Sister’

“The Drama,” a rom-com that goes bad starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and the synth-pop group MUNA releasing their fourth studio album, “Dancing on the Wall,” are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Sam Raimi’s movie “Send Help” starring Rachel McAdams, a TV series based on the unassuming, oft-forgotten Jane Austen sister Mary leads “The Other Bennet Sister” and country star Ashley McBryde heading into the “Wild” on her latest album.

New movies to stream from May 4-10

— “The Drama,” starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, arrives Tuesday on premium on demand after a much-talked-about run in theaters. The film, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, recently became the fifth A24 release to clear $100 million at the box office. Pattinson and Zendaya play a couple whose wedding engagement is derailed after a disquieting revelation. In his review, AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote that the film “wastes two of the planet’s most gorgeous people and will surely get everyone involved in trouble for using a current American tragedy as a plot point.”

— In Sam Raimi’s “Send Help,” a woman (Rachel McAdams) and her overbearing boss (Dylan O’Brien) are stranded on an deserted island after a plane crash. Raimi’s comic survivalist thriller grows increasingly unhinged as their roles reverse. After a theatrical run earlier this year, it debuts Thursday on Hulu.

— The Netflix adaptation “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (streaming Friday, May 8) turns Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel into a film starring Sally Field as a widow working at an aquarium. There, she develops a healing bond with a giant Pacific octopus. Lewis Pullman co-stars.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from May 4-10

— The synth-pop group MUNA will release their fourth studio album on Friday, May 8. “Dancing on the Wall” arrives just in time for the approaching warmth — and hedonistic decision-making — of summer. It’s tank top party-pop for the once-heartbroken, now-victorious crowd (like what is found on “So What” and the familiar sounds of the title track) and whoever is the object of affection on the too-fun “Wannabeher.”

— Also on Friday: Country star Ashley McBryde heads into the “Wild” on her latest album. It is her most personal and most rock ‘n’ roll collection yet, embodying McBryde’s fiery spirit found on “Lines in the Carpet,” a cutting treatise on domesticity, the heartfelt mission statement of the title track and everywhere in-between. The record opens with four barnburners fans will recognize as staples of her live show — “Rattlesnake Preacher,” “Arkansas Mud,” “Water in the River” and “Creosote” — and diversifies from there. Expect big feelings and a playful, wizened heart.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from May 4-10

— If you’re a Jane Austen devotee who loved “Pride and Prejudice,” you’ll recall that Elizabeth and Jane aren’t the only two daughters in the Bennet family. A new series called “The Other Bennet Sister” follows the introspective and awkward but adorable Mary, played by Ella Bruccoleri. Mary steps out of the shadows of her other siblings and finds romance and independence. The show is already a hit in the UK and on social media. Mary gets her time to shine beginning Wednesday on BritBox.

— From the backwoods lakes of the Ozarks to the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys, Bill Dubuque, a co-creator of “Ozark,” has created a new series set against the drug world called “M.I.A.” In this crime drama, a daughter who wants nothing more than to separate herself from her family’s drug-running business is pulled into a quest for vengeance after it’s destroyed. All nine episodes drop Thursday on Peacock.

— Dan Stevens is wrongfully committed to a mental hospital where he must battle both supernatural and psychological demons in “The Terror: Devil in Silver.” This “Terror” is the third season of a horror anthology. Besides Stevens, the series features an impressive cast including CCH Pounder, Judith Light and John Benjamin Hickey. It premieres Thursday on both Shudder and AMC+.

— Another classic gets reimagined in the new “Amadeus” limited-series starring Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany. Sharpe plays superstar composer Amadeus Mozart and Bettany is Antonio Salieri, also a successful composer of the time whom history has cast as the lesser talent. Salieri becomes increasingly obsessed with achieving the respect and acclaim that Mozart enjoys. It premieres on Starz on Friday, May 8.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from May 4-10

— Annapurna Interactive’s Mixtape includes tunes by Siouxsie and the Banshees, the Cure, Smashing Pumpkins, Roxy Music and Devo — the kind of alt-rock you might expect in a movie like “Sixteen Candles” or “Dazed and Confused.” So, yes, we’re back in the 1990s, with three teenagers seeking adventure on their last night of high school. That means skateboarding, sneaking beers, making out, looking for trouble, running from trouble and, to judge from the trailer, floating through space. You can press play Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2 or PC.

— The soundtrack to Wax Heads is more diverse, but all the bands are completely made up. You’ve landed a job at a gnarly store called Repeater Records, and you get to deal with an assortment of eccentric customers who may or may not know what they want. The result is a kind of puzzle game in which you have to sort through their suggestions to track down the perfect vinyl. Patattie Games, the two-person U.K. studio behind Wax Heads, calls it “cozy-punk.” Drop the needle Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch or PC.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press