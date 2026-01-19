Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany to mark baptism of Jesus

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians gathered on Monday at celebrations for Epiphany, locally known as Timkat, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist.

In Batu, a town on the western shore of Lake Dambal (Hora-Dambal) in the Oromia Region, thousands of pilgrims entered the lake waters after priests blessed them, symbolically reenacting baptism and embracing the festival’s themes of purification, renewal, and faith.

In the capital, Addis Ababa, many waited for the tabots, which are symbols of the Ark of the Covenant meant to contain the 10 commandments and are used to consecrate churches. Tabots were ritually carried to nearby public spaces for overnight prayers before being returned to their home churches the next day, surrounded by millions of the faithful in spectacular displays of reverence.

Similar celebrations were held across the country, including inside the 17th century Fasilides Fortress in Gondar, located in the war-torn Amhara region.

Timkat is seen by the faithful as an important religious holiday, nearly as significant as Easter and Christmas. It was inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019.

“We are celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ, and our hearts are filled with joy,” said Bereket Adugna, 43, who traveled from Addis Ababa with his wife and two children to Batu.

Thousands took part in ceremonies where the tabots were escorted by priests dressed in colorful robes while carrying ceremonial umbrellas from churches to the lakeshores or rives amid chants and hymns.

“For us Ethiopians, Epiphany is an opportunity to share what we have with those who need our help,” said Asnake Dechasa, a deacon, speaking to The Associated Press.

This comes at a challenging time for Ethiopia, as tensions have escalated with neighboring Eritrea and famine continues to worsen. Humanitarian organizations warn that millions of Ethiopians need emergency food aid, amid declining humanitarian support from Western nations.

By SAMUEL GETACHEW and AMANUEL GEBREMEDHIN BIRHANE