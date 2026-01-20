Nigeria police deny church attacks as residents insist 168 people are held by armed groups

KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian police denied reports of simultaneous church attacks in northwestern Kaduna state over the weekend, even as residents shared accounts of the kidnapping in interviews on Tuesday.

A state lawmaker, Usman Danlami Stingo, told The Associated Press on Monday that 177 people were abducted by an armed group on Sunday. Eleven escaped, and 168 are still missing, according to the lawmaker and residents interviewed by the AP.

Kaduna State Police Commissioner Muhammad Rabiu said late Monday that police visited one of the three churches and “there was no evidence of the attack.”

He said the “rumors” were “sponsored by people who are not happy with the relative peace that Kajuru has been enjoying since the coming of this administration.”

It is common for police and locals to have contradicting accounts of attacks in Nigeria’s hard-hit villages.

“I am one of the people who escaped from the bandits. We all saw it happen, and anyone who says it didn’t happen is lying,” said Ishaku Dan’azumi, the village head of Kurmin Wali.

A Kaduna-based Christian group, the Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria, said in a press release that security operatives did not allow its members to visit the sites of the attacks.

“The military officer who stopped the CSWN car said there was a standing order not to allow us in,” Reuben Buhari, the group’s spokesperson, said.

The Chikun/Kajuru Active Citizens Congress (CKACC), a local advocacy group, published a list of the hostages. The list could not be independently verified by the AP. The police did not respond to a request for questions on the list.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also verified the attacks and has a list of the hostages, according to a senior Christian leader in the state who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of his safety.

“This happened, and our job is to help them. These people came, attacked, and picked people from churches,” he said. “But I think they prefer to play the politics of denying, and I don’t think that’s what we want.”

Attacks against churches are common in Nigeria and are a part of Nigeria’s complex security crisis. Nigeria is struggling with several armed groups that launch attacks across the country, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, which are religiously motivated, and other amorphous groups commonly called “bandits.”

In the past few months, the West African nation has been in the crosshairs of attacks from the U.S. government, which has accused the Nigerian government of not protecting Christians in the country, leading to a diplomatic rift. The U.S launched an attack against an alleged Islamic State group on Dec. 25, an operation the Nigerian government said it was aware of.

Ope Adetayo reported from Lagos, Nigeria and Dyepkazah Shibayan reported from Abuja, Nigeria.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN, OPE ADETAYO and MOHAMMED IBRAHIM

