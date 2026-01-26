Sudan’s military says it breaks the paramilitary RSF’s siege of a key town

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military said Monday it has broken a siege imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a key town in the central Kordofan region during the country’s civil war.

In a statement, the military said it had opened a route leading to Dilling town in South Kordofan province, which the RSF for months has attempted to control. Holding the town means control over major supply lines.

“Our forces inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, both personal and equipment,” the statement said.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has been at war with the military for nearly three years.

Sudan plunged into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere. The war has killed more than 40,000 people, according to U.N. figures, but aid groups say the true number could be many times higher.

The fighting has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people forced to flee their homes. Parts of the country have been pushed into famine.

Dilling has reportedly experienced severe hunger, but the world’s leading authority on food security, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, didn’t declare famine there in its November report because of a lack of data.

After being forced out of Khartoum in 2025, the paramilitary group has focused on Kordofan and the city of el-Fasher, which was the military’s last stronghold in the sprawling Darfur region until the RSF seized it in October.