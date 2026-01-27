Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Markram and Linde guide South Africa to win over West Indies in T20 series opener

By AP News
South Africa West Indies T20 Cricket

South Africa West Indies T20 Cricket

Photo Icon View Photos

PAARL, South Africa (AP) — South Africa captain Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 86 off 47 balls as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 9 wickets Tuesday in the opener of their three-match T20 international series.

Markram, who hit nine boundaries and three sixes, shared a partnership of 83 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) and 93 with Ryan Rickelton to reach 176-1 with 13 balls to spare.

Left-arm spinner George Linde picked 3-25 to earn player-of-the-match honors, while Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch took two wickets each as the visitors reached 173-7 in 20 overs after South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the West Indies with 48 runs off 32 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. Hetmyer and Rovman Powell (29 not out) shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 74.

The second match is on Thursday at Centurion.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.