Chaos erupts in Somalia’s parliament over proposed constitutional amendments

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Scuffles and shouting broke out Wednesday during a joint session of Somalia’s parliament after the speaker attempted to advance proposed constitutional amendments that opposition lawmakers said would extend parliament’s mandate, forcing the session’s suspension.

Somalia has been under a provisional constitution since 2012, and repeated efforts to finalize it have exposed deep divisions over governance and power-sharing between the federal government and regional states.

A similar attempt to extend political mandates under former president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed triggered a constitutional crisis in 2021 and led to armed confrontations in Mogadishu, pushing the country to the brink of wider unrest.

Wednesday’s disorder erupted when the parliament speaker announced an unexpected agenda to amend five chapters of the provisional constitution and moved to distribute written copies to lawmakers at the start of the session.

Opposition lawmakers said the proposed amendments would allow for a two-year extension of parliament’s term, which expires in May. The presidential term expires in June.

Videos shared on social media showed Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, a member of the Upper House who supported the agenda, engaging in a physical confrontation with Hassan Yare, an opposition lawmaker. It was not immediately clear how the scuffle began.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsameh, an opposition lawmaker, accused Speaker Adan Madobe of attempting to rush through the amendments without following proper procedure.

Lawmakers opposed to the move tore up agenda papers, shouted slogans and blew whistles, bringing proceedings to a halt. Madobe adjourned the session, warning that disciplinary measures would be taken against those responsible for the disruptions.

The speaker did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and it was unclear when deliberations on the proposed amendments might resume.

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press