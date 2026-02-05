Republic of Congo’s president says he will run for reelection, possibly extending decades-long rule

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou N’guesso announced Thursday that he will run in the March 15 presidential election, possibly extending his decades-long hold on power in the Central African country.

The 82-year-old Sassou N’guesso made the announcement during a visit to an agricultural fair in Bambou Mingali, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the capital Brazzaville.

The president first came to power in the oil-producing country in 1979, and served until the 1992 election when he finished third. He then took hold of the country again as a militia leader after a four-month civil war in 1997, and has been at the helm ever since, winning four elections against a fragmented opposition.

Only the presidents of Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon have served more years on the African continent.

A 2015 referendum removed presidential term and age limits, allowing him to remain eligible for office.

As in previous elections, the president faces no major challenger. The Pan-African Union for Social Democracy, the main opposition party announced last week that it will not field a candidate. Sassou N’guesso is expected to face about a dozen lesser-known candidates.

Last month, the government announced that the presidential election will be held March 15, instead of the initially planned March 22. No explanation was given for the change of date.

More than 10 candidates have declared their intention to run, including independent Alexis Bongo and former rebel leader Frederic Bintsamou, known as Pastor Ntoumi.

The ruling Congolese Labor Party has already designated Sassou N’guesso as its candidate.

In Republic of Congo, the youth unemployment rate is about 42%, according to World Bank statistics. Despite being an oil-producing country, poverty is widespread in the nation of 5.61 million people, with only 15% of those living in rural areas having access to electricity.

By LOUIS OKAMBA

Associated Press