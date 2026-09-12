Niger’s junta leader appoints new head of military following mutiny

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta leader appointed a new armed forces chief, less than two weeks after a deadly mutiny threatened the junta’s grip on power.

Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani named Brig. Gen. Mamane Sani Kiaou chief of staff of the armed forces in a decree read on state television late Friday. No reason was given for the change.

Kiaou replaces Maj. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, a junta member who had served as top military commander since the July 2023 coup that ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The reshuffle followed a nearly 24-hour mutiny in the capital Niamey on Aug. 28 and 29. Mostly young soldiers took other members of the armed forces hostage at Base 101, a military base at Diori Hamani International Airport, and fired at sensitive sites, according to Niger’s Defense Ministry.

The mutineers appeared to be aggrieved over worsening militant violence and poor conditions within the military, analysts and diplomats told The Associated Press. Some came from areas in Niger’s south and west that have been hit hardest by attacks.

Presidential guard forces struggled to retake the base until Russia’s Africa Corps intervened with ground and aerial support. Dozens of mutineers were killed or arrested, and three presidential guard members were killed. Authorities have not disclosed the overall death toll or said what charges the detained soldiers may face.

The airport houses the headquarters of Russia’s Africa Corps and a joint military force established by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Tchiani’s junta justified the 2023 coup by citing the civilian government’s failure to contain extremist violence. Security has since deteriorated as Niger ended military cooperation with France and the United States and turned to Russia.

New armed forces chief Kiaou previously served as army chief. He is a veteran field commander who has overseen operations against armed groups in the western Tillaberi region and southeastern Diffa region, according to local media.