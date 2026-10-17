Three Zambian players for National Women’s Soccer League teams are not yet able to return to the United State following an international match because of U.S. travel protocols surrounding the Ebola outbreak.

Barbra Banda of the Orlando Pride, Racheal Kundananji of the Chicago Stars and Prisca Chilufya of Angel City took part in an Oct. 8 match in Uganda.

“Following their participation with the Zambian Women’s National Team during the recent international window, several players are currently observing U.S. government public health re-entry protocols required for travelers returning from the East African region,” the NWSL said in a statement Friday. “The NWSL is working with its clubs and U.S. immigration to ensure the players’ safe return; all players are in excellent health.

Zambia played a two-legged series with Uganda as part of qualification for the 2028 Los Angele Olympics earlier this month. The first match was in Uganda, where there were 20 confirmed cases of Ebola this summer.

Zambia fell 2-1 loss to Uganda in the first match in Kampala, but won the second leg 4-1 that advanced Zambia 5-3 on aggregate.

The absence of those players comes at a crucial time in the NWSL season, with only two regular-season games left before the playoffs.

The United States has imposed a 21-day waiting or quarantine period for re-entry on travelers who have been in the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan due to to the Ebola outbreak.

The current Ebola outbreak was declared in mid-May after spreading in a remote part of eastern Congo. The nation’s Health Ministry recently reported 9,066 confirmed cases and 4,381 deaths.

Last week, Kenya became the second country after Uganda to report an Ebola case imported from Congo.

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By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer