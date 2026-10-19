Boland leading Australia attack as South Africa down to 97-5 after second rain-affected day

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Scott Boland grabbed two more wickets for Australia and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma survived a second tricky day in the second cricket test at St. George’s Park on Monday.

By the end of day two, South Africa was 97-5, Bavuma was defiantly holding up one end with an unbeaten 41 from 108 balls, and Boland was running through the other end with 4-31 from 14 overs.

Rain then a soggy outfield wiped out the first two sessions — the teams delayed their arrival to the ground — but sunshine helped to restart play and a gritty 30.4 overs came about.

Bavuma and debutant Marques Ackerman resumed in the middle with South Africa 20-2 in 12.2 overs overnight and Ackerman was gone in the day’s third over, nicking Boland behind on 6.

Mitchell Starc removed Matthew Breetzke — also caught behind — for 4 to reduce the Proteas 40-4.

Beau Webster joined Australia’s all-pace attack to help cover for Josh Hazlewood, who was ill and didn’t field all day. But Hazlewood is expected to be fit to play on Tuesday.

Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton stemmed Australia’s charge for 14 overs, combining for 52 runs.

Bavuma’s defense and patience were immaculate. He hooked Pat Cummins for the only six so far.

Rickelton opened the innings in the first test and moved to the middle order for this match. He edged a chest-high ball to leg-side fielder Marnus Labuschagne on 26 off Cummins and was dropped.

But Labuschagne’s blushes were spared moments later when, on 31, Rickelton was out to a low, one-handed catch by Matt Renshaw at slip. Rickelton rocked his head back after scoring 31 from 51 balls, including five boundaries.

Bavuma fought on with Wiaan Mulder (2) to stumps with better weather forecast for the remaining three days.

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