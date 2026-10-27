Ackerman and Markram get South Africa off to flying start in series-decider vs Australia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Marques Ackerman hit 82 not out as South Africa raced to 140-0 at lunch on Day 1 of the series-deciding third cricket test against Australia on Tuesday.

It was a maiden half-century in Ackerman’s second test and included 11 fours and two sixes. Opening partner Aiden Markram also scored an unbeaten 56 after South Africa had been put in to bat.

The Australia captain Pat Cummins had won a third straight toss in the series and surprisingly opted to bowl.

Australia made four changes – three to its batting line-up – after having lost the second test in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs. It had won the first game of the three-match series in Durban by 214 runs.

The first hour at Newlands yielded 53 runs in 14 overs. Ackerman reached 50 off 62 balls with six fours and a six, and he pressed on, hitting another six and five fours in the second hour.

Markram had a life in the 23rd over when he was dropped off Mitchell Starc at cover by Travis Head.

Josh Hazlewood (0-27) was the only bowler who kept things tight. Starc, Cummins and Nathan Lyon gave away runs at five-plus per over with no respite in sight.

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