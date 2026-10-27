Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
44.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

This freight train claims to be the longest ever. Here’s how long

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
South Africa Longest Freight Train

South Africa Longest Freight Train

Photo Icon View Photo

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A government-run company in South Africa says that it has sent the longest freight train ever on a test run.

The train was 7.6 kilometers (4.7 miles) long and consisted of 696 freight wagons, according to Transnet, the state-run transport and logistics company.

It required electric and diesel locomotives to be positioned throughout the train to power it.

The train completed an 860-kilometer (534-mile) journey from Saldanha Bay on South Africa’s west coast to an iron ore mine in the country’s interior on Oct. 18, Transnet said in a statement. The freight wagons were empty for the two-day journey.

Transnet Freight Rail chief executive Russell Baatjies said the operation was a learning exercise that would help improve South Africa’s capability to transport minerals and other goods over long distances.

Freight trains are typically between half a mile and 1.5 miles long depending on the country, but South Africa and Australia operate some of the longest trains in the world over extensive distances.

Transnet claims it took the record from a 4.5-mile-long (7.24-kilometer-long) train that went from an iron ore mine to a port in Western Australia in 2001.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.