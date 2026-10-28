Australia 90-2 at lunch against South Africa after Harmer’s double strike

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Simon Harmer took two wickets in an over as Australia moved to 90-2 at lunch on Day 2 of the deciding third and final cricket test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Australia started its reply well with a wicketless first hour before off-spinner Harmer’s double-wicket over cheered South Africa, which had made 329 in the first innings.

Matt Renshaw was 27 not out, while Cameron Green was unbeaten on 17.

Renshaw was promoted to open after Nic Maddinson was left out following a poor run in the first two tests. He had last opened in the format in 2018 – also against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Travis Head and the in-form Renshaw put on 58 for the first wicket.

Harmer was introduced post drinks and he struck immediately. Head chopped on first ball and was bowled after scoring 41, with seven fours.

Five balls later, Marnus Labuschagne’s disappointing run continued when he was caught at slip for a duck, leaving Australia 58-2.

Renshaw and Green then resisted for the remainder of the session, adding 32 runs in nine overs.

The series is tied at 1-1. Australia won the first test in Durban by 214 runs, while South Africa won the second match in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket