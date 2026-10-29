Inglis century helps Australia extend lead over South Africa to 82 runs in 3rd test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Australia stretched its lead against South Africa to 82 runs for the loss of four wickets including century-maker Josh Inglis on the third morning Thursday of the third cricket test.

From 330-4 and a lead of one run overnight, Australia was 411-8 at lunch in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 329 at Newlands.

Inglis moved from 85 to his second century in his sixth test then was out for 102, edging off-spinner Simon Harmer.

His overnight partner, Alex Carey, progressed from 51 to 80 when he also was nicked off by Harmer.

Together, the batters combined for 185 in 48 overs and helped Australia pass 350.

At lunch, tailenders Cooper Connolly (20 not out) and Nathan Lyon (1 not out) were unbeaten.

Harmer took two wickets in the morning, just as on day two, and had support from fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee as they didn’t allow Australia to run away.

Inglis added the runs he needed to score 100 off 132 balls. Overall, he faced 135 balls and hit 11 fours plus two sixes.

Harmer struck again before drinks: Carey was out caught with Aiden Markram holding a low catch at slip. He faced 168 balls and hit seven fours.

Harmer has 4-104 from 37 overs.

South Africa continued to fight into the second hour of play. Pat Cummins was out lbw to Rabada for a six-ball duck, while Mitchell Starc was caught behind off Coetzee for 11.

Australia collapsed from 370-4 to 380-7 in five overs but managed to cross 400 before Starc’s dismissal.

The three-test series is pegged at 1-1. Australia had won the first test in Durban by 214 runs. South African won the second test in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs.

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