BUNIA, Congo (AP) — Escalating fighting in eastern Congo has forced Ebola response workers to leave affected areas and disrupted efforts to contain the deadliest outbreak in the country, health officials and humanitarian workers said Wednesday.

The fighting between the army and rebel groups has prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and left some treatment centers with fewer staff, said Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Ebola incident manager.

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has infected more than 11,700 people and killed more than 5,700 since it was declared in May, according to the latest government data. It’s the deadliest of Congo’s 17 outbreaks and has spread to eight provinces.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease. Containing it requires quickly identifying and treating patients in isolation, monitoring people who may have been exposed and safely burying the dead.

The clashes between government forces and the Convention for the Popular Revolution, or CRP, have intensified north of Bunia, the capital of the northeastern Ituri province and a major hub for the Ebola response.

CRP is one of more than 100 armed groups in eastern Congo, where conflict has created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Smallwood said that about a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia on Tuesday after three full days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, amid intense crossfire.

“They were caught really in the crossfire, very intense fighting, and we managed to evacuate them,” Smallwood said.

WHO temporarily moved its Mongbwalu team and partner staff to Bunia after fighting disrupted road access, Smallwood said. Mongbwalu, a mining town northwest of Bunia, is where the outbreak was first detected in May.

Blocked roads also make it harder to deliver medical supplies, move patients between health facilities and send teams to safely bury Ebola victims, Smallwood said.

Sandrine Buju, a humanitarian worker involved in the Ebola response, said that her team came under gunfire on Monday while returning to Bunia after training community volunteers.

“We were surprised by gunfire about 15 meters (50 feet) from where we were,” she said. “I was very frightened.”

The driver immediately turned around, and the team sought protection at a U.N. peacekeeping base, Buju said. Peacekeepers later escorted them through two areas of fighting toward Bunia.

In neighboring North Kivu province, recent attacks by another armed group had displaced more than 20,000 people, causing health teams to lose track of people who had been in contact with Ebola patients, Smallwood said.

Even before the latest fighting, Congo’s Ebola response faced health worker shortages, delayed payments and attacks on medical personnel, complicating efforts to halt the outbreak.

Some local teams were cautiously returning to work on Wednesday, while WHO’s operations in Bunia continued normally, Smallwood said.

CRP said Tuesday that it was suspending its advance toward Bunia, while Congolese authorities said that government forces had pushed back the rebels. But residents said that the security situation in surrounding communities remained volatile on Wednesday.

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Mark Banchereau reported from Dakar, Senegal.

By CONSTANT SAME BAGALWA and MARK BANCHEREAU

Associated Press