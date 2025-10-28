Skip to main content
North Korea says it test-fired cruise missiles ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea

By AP News
South Korea APEC

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it has fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles into its western waters, in another display of its growing military capabilities as U.S. President Donald Trump travels to South Korea for a regional summit.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency described Tuesday’s test as a success and claimed that the weapons would contribute to expanding the operational sphere of the country’s nuclear-armed military.

South Korea’s military didn’t immediately confirm whether it had detected the tests.

The North Korean report came hours before an expected summit between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the city of Gyeongju, where South Korea is hosting this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.

