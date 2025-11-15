Evans’ last-second penalty against Japan ends Wales’ 10-match home losing streak

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jarrod Evans’ last-second penalty lifted Wales past Japan 24-23 and to its first home victory in more than two years on Saturday.

Japan was set to defeat Wales in Cardiff for the first time but ill discipline in the dying moments, and after the fulltime hooter, gifted Wales a last shot that replacement back Evans landed from outside the 22 and close to the left touchline.

New Wales coach Steve Tandy, in charge of his second match, couldn’t stand to watch Evans’ attempt; he stood in the hallway behind the coaches’ box in the Principality Stadium. When the ball split the posts, he hugged his assistants.

The result ended Wales’ record 10-match losing streak at home dating to August 2023. Wales also beat Japan in July in Kobe to end an 18-test losing streak, the longest in men’s tier one history.

An entertaining end-to-end match on Saturday, in which the lead changed six times in the second half, also had implications for the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw next month.

Wales will retain its No. 12 world ranking and Japan No. 13, meaning Japan should get the harder draw with two heavyweight teams in its pool and a harder road to make the 2027 playoffs in Australia.

But another indicator of the steep decline of Wales — a 2023 World Cup quarterfinalist — could be read from having won all five previous home contests with Japan by an average of 50 points.

