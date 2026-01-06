Indonesian rescuers recover third body from tour boat sinking

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers recovered a third body Tuesday from a tour boat that sank during a Christmas holiday trip, leaving two sons of a Spanish soccer coach still missing, officials said.

The body was recovered near the coast of Pede beach after fishermen spotted the wreckage, washed away nearly 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from where the boat sank, said Fathur Rahman, head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Office.

The family holiday turned tragic for Valencia CF Women’s B coach Fernando Martín, 44, when the boat carrying him, his wife, their four children, four crew members and a local guide sank on the evening of Dec. 26 after suffering engine failure in Indonesia’s Komodo National Park area.

Martín’s wife and one child, along with the four crew members and the guide, were rescued in the hours following the incident.

The bodies of Martin and his daughter were cremated in Bali on Monday, according to relatives’ wishes, due to limited space at a mortuary in Labuan Bajo, said East Nusa Tenggara Police spokesperson Ariasandy, who goes by a single name, like many Indonesians.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, where boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

