Photos of 20-year-olds gathering in kimonos for Coming of Age Day ceremony in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Young women in brightly colored long-sleeved kimonos and young men in formal suits or traditional hakama and haori gathered Monday at Yokohama Arena to mark Coming-of-Age Day, an annual celebration for those who have turned 20.

The ceremonies, which are a widely observed public rite of passage in Japan, lasted less than an hour. Before and after the events, young adults gathered near the arena entrance, sidewalks and nearby train stations, greeting friends they had not seen for a long time. Smartphones were raised repeatedly as participants took pictures of each other and themselves.

Among the many participants wearing black and navy suits, a large number of young men chose traditional hakama trousers and haori jackets.

Legally, adulthood in Japan now begins at 18, following a revision of the Civil Code in April 2022. Even so, most local governments continue to hold Coming-of-Age ceremonies for 20-year-olds.

Inside Yokohama Arena, participants stood for the national anthem, then sang Yokohama’s city song together. Many then switched on the lights of their mobile phones, illuminating the hall.

By EUGENE HOSHIKO

Associated Press