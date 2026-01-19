Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Moderate earthquake kills 1 person, damages dozens of homes in northern Pakistan

By AP News
Pakistan

Pakistan

Photo Icon View Photo

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least one person and damaging dozens of mud-brick houses, authorities said.

In a statement, the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government said the tremors mainly caused damage across the Hunza Valley. The tremors, which were also felt in several districts in the northwest, triggered landslides in Hunza and nearby towns, blocking several roads, it said.

According to the statement, rescue teams were still collecting information on casualties and damages. The quake’s epicenter was in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Pakistan lies along an active seismic zone and is frequently hit by earthquakes.

A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.