Ferry carrying more than 350 people sinks in southern Philippines and rescuers have saved 200

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An inter-island ferry with more than 350 on board sank in the southern Philippines after midnight and rescuers have saved at least 215 passengers and retrieved seven bodies, officials said Monday.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, a cargo and passenger ferry, was sailing to southern Jolo island in Sulu province from the port city of Zamboanga with 332 passengers and 27 crew members when it apparently encountered technical problems and sank, coast guard officials said.

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the island province of Basilan near where the ferry capsized, told The Associated Press that several passengers and two bodies were brought to Isabela, the provincial capital.

“I’m receiving 37 people here in the pier. Unfortunately two are dead,” Hataman said from the Isabela pier.