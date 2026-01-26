India’s 77th Republic Day in photos

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rows of soldiers advance in lockstep, automatic rifles braced against their bodies. Behind them roll armoured columns, followed by mobile missile systems, radars, tanks and military command units. Overhead, fighter jets tear through the sky.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a colorful parade displaying its military might on a boulevard in the country’s capital, New Delhi. Thousands of people lined the road to watch the long parade marking the anniversary of the official adoption of India’s Constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, nearly three years after independence from British colonial rule.

The parade took place on Kartavya Path boulevard, which is lined with expansive lawns, canals and rows of trees.

Visiting European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the event as chief guests and were flanked by India’s president and prime minister.

Soldiers from India’s military and paramilitary forces, along with their bands, marched as the country’s leaders and other guests looked on. The parade showcased India’s domestically produced military hardware, with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, mobile radar systems and missile platforms rolling past in formation. Stunt performers on motorbikes also participated.

The parade also showcased India’s culture. Troupes in vivid dress whirled through folk dances and various floats displayed India’s cultural diversity.

The parade ended with a flypast by air force fighters, including Rafale jets and transport planes.

Across India, state capitals and major cities also staged Republic Day parades amid heightened security measures.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By MANISH SWARUP

Associated Press