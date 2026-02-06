Bus carrying wedding party tumbles off mountainous road in Nepal, killing 13 and injuring 34

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying a wedding party veered off a mountain road in west Nepal and tumbled down a slope in a crash that killed at least 13 people while 34 more were injured, police said Friday.

The bus carrying members of a wedding party was returning home when the bus fell about 200 meters (650 feet), landing on flat ground near Budgaun village, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Soon after the accident on Thursday night, the injured were transported to hospitals for treatment and the bodies pulled out of the wreckage, according to the Baitadi district police office.

The bus was headed to the village of the groom after the wedding ceremony, but both the groom and bride were in a different vehicle and survived.

The cause of the wreck was not clear, but police were investigating.

Bus accidents in Nepal are mostly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles, and much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains with narrow roads.