India wins toss and opts to bat against West Indies in third ODI

CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — Shubman Gill won a third successive toss and India opted to bat against West Indies in the third and final one-day international Saturday.

India has already won the series 2-0 after eight-wicket victories in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna was ruled because of an injury and Anshul Kamboj, making his ODI debut, will replace him.

Mohammed Siraj is also back in the playing eleven, as is all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

West Indies has also made three changes: Jewel Andrew comes back in for Keacy Carty, as do pacer Matthew Forde and spinner Gudakesh Motie. Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph were left out.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium hosts its first men’s ODI, becoming the 52nd venue in India to do so. The pitch here should help batters again, just like the first two matches.

Lineups:

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lokesh Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

West Indies: John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (captain), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

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