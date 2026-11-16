Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-leader Imran Khan appeals for urgent medical care

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed Monday to the country’s top judges, seeking their help in getting urgent medical treatment for himself and his wife and alleging that authorities had failed to implement an earlier court order to transfer him to a hospital in the capital, Islamabad.

In an open letter and conveyed to the judges through his lawyer, Khan said his blood pressure had risen sharply and that doctors had warned him he was at risk of a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

According to the letter released to the media by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and lawyer Salman Safdar, the former premier said that his wife, Bushra Bibi, also needed further eye surgery and could permanently lose her sight without it.

Khan has been in prison since 2023 after being convicted in a graft case. He was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. Despite his legal troubles, Khan remains a central and popular figure in Pakistan, and the PTI wants his release.

Khan’s wife is also serving a prison term on graft charges.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a Cabinet minister, disputed Khan’s account, saying he was receiving regular medical care and accusing him of seeking political advantage. In a post on X, Chaudhry said Khan has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad eight times for examinations, where his health and blood pressure were found to be satisfactory.

He said Khan received meals of his choice and had access to books and television. The government was responsible for ensuring Khan’s medical care and protecting his legal rights, as it was for every prisoner, Chaudry said.

The latest development comes days after authorities allowed Khan’s lawyers to see him at the prison.

“Today, I ask only that my wife and I be treated,” he said according to the letter. “I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive.”

The letter was addressed to the chief justices of Pakistan’s Supreme Court and other courts.

“I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late,” Khan said.

Earlier this year, Safdar, Khan’s lawyer, told the Supreme Court that the former premier had lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye. The government at the time denied the claim, and one of Khan’s sisters said his eyesight had significantly improved following medical treatment, which authorities say is ongoing.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Khan isn’t being held under a government order, but as a “convicted prisoner” serving sentences imposed by the courts following judicial proceedings.

The government has rejected allegations that Khan was being held in solitary confinement or denied contact with his family, saying Khan had received more than 900 visits since his imprisonment in 2023.

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press