SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul said Friday that one of seven North Koreans rescued off a fishing boat drifting near a South Korean island earlier this month chose to resettle in the South.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it let the six others return to North Korea aboard their boat across the Koreas’ eastern maritime border Friday morning.

The North Koreans were rescued by South Korea’s navy and coast guard in international waters near South Korea’s eastern Ulleung Island on Nov. 3.

It’s not uncommon for North Korean fishing boats to be found adrift south of the Koreas’ eastern and western sea boundaries. South Korea typically returns North Korean fishermen if they want to go home and are not suspected of espionage. But South Korea lets them resettle in the South if they so choose.

North Korea has yet to comment on the fisherman who opted to remain in South Korea. Pyongyang is highly sensitive about defections and often accuses Seoul of enticing its citizens to defect, something the South denies.

The two Koreas remain split along one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice. Citizens from the two countries are not allowed to exchange phone calls, letters and emails with each other.

More than 34,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea for economic and political reasons since the war’s end, mostly in the last three decades. Animosities between the Koreas have deepened in recent years, with North Korea terminating ties with South Korea and focusing on expanding its nuclear program.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press