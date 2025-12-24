Rebecca Leslie scores in OT as Charge rally for 4-3 win over Sceptres

TORONTO (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored two goals, including one in overtime, as the Ottawa Charge rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Leslie stepped into a wrist shot and beat Toronto goalie Raygan Kirk on a power play 1:24 into extra time to lead the Charge to their second straight overtime win.

Gabbie Hughes and Brooke Hobson also scored for the Charge, who put up four unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

Brianne Jenner had two assists, and Gwyneth Philips stopped 34 of the 37 shots she faced in Ottawa’s net.

Maggie Connors put Toronto on the scoreboard less than two minutes into the game, and the Sceptres maintained control through the first 25 minutes.

Daryl Watts and Ella Shelton also had goals for the Sceptres, and Kirk made 33 saves.

Ottawa began the comeback in the second period when Leslie scored to cut the deficit to 3-1 just 14 seconds after Shelton stretched Toronto’s lead to 3-0.

Toronto was without star defender Renata Fast for the second straight game, and also lost Allie Munroe during the action. Munroe did not return after crashing into the end boards.

Up next

Charge host the Boston Fleet on Saturday.

Sceptres visit the Montreal Victoire on Saturday.

