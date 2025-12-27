Elaine Chuli makes 29 saves against her former team as Sceptres edge Victoire 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Elaine Chuli made 29 saves as the Toronto Sceptres defeated the Montreal Victoire 2-1 on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

It was Chuli’s first start against Montreal after spending the first two years in the league as the Victoire’s backup goaltender.

Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts scored for Toronto. Chuli moved to 3-0-0-0 on the season.

Abby Roque scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight game after a four-game winning streak. Ann-Renée Desbiens made 23 saves.

Compher opened the scoring for Toronto when she got lost behind coverage right in front of the net with 1:45 remaining in the first period. It was her third goal of the season.

Roque tied the game 5:20 into the second period, finishing a pass from Kaitlin Willoughby into the slot. It was her third goal of the season.

Toronto regained the lead with less than five minutes remaining in the second period when Watts capitalized on a turnover at her own blue line to have a 2-on-1. She kept the puck and fired a shot past Desbiens.

The Sceptres moved into sole possession of second place in the PWHL with the win. Montreal pulled the goaltender with more than two minutes remaining to try for the equalizer.

Toronto was without 2025 PWHL Defender of the Year Renata Fast for the third straight game. She is out with a lower-body injury. Defender Allie Munroe also missed the game with a lower-body injury.

Despite not having two of their top four defenders in the lineup, Toronto got a big road win for their first victory in three games against Montreal.

This was the fifth PWHL game at the Bell Centre and the second meeting at the arena between Montreal and Toronto in the PWHL. Toronto has won both games.

Up next

Sceptres: Host the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday.

Victoire: Visit the New York Sirens on Friday.

___

