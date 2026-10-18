Canada’s prime minister says ‘serious incident’ caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canada’s defense minister said Saturday that people were killed and injured in an incident at a military base in Alberta that caused a major fire.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” Defense Minister David McGuinty said.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier in a social media post.

“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” he said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic” and said it was affecting many military personnel.

The base is near Wainwright, Alberta, a town about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmondton.

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Smith thanked first responders and those providing care and support to those affected.

Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said he had spoken with Carney and the defense minister to offer support to those affected by the fire.

“Pray for Wainwright, everyone,” Poilievre said in a social media post. He urged people in the area to follow emergency instructions and keep roads clear for first responders.

Neither Carney nor Smith provided details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The fire came days before the province is set to vote on beginning a process that could lead to its seeking independence from Canada.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press