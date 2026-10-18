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Dániel Sallói scores a goal, Gavran has 3 saves; Toronto beats Red Bulls 2-0

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By AP News
MLS Red Bulls Toronto Soccer

MLS Red Bulls Toronto Soccer

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HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored a goal in the 82nd minute, Luka Gavran had three saves, and Toronto FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Toronto (8-10-12) took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the third minute by New York’s Justin Che.

Jonathan Osorio played a first-touch through ball to Sallói who outraced the defense and beat goalkeeper Ethan Horvath with a low shot from right of the penalty spot that capped the scoring.

The Red Bulls had 67% possession and outshot Toronto 15-6.

Horvath had three saves for the Red Bulls (10-14-6).

Up next

Toronto: Plays next Saturday at Columbus.

Red Bulls: Host Miami next Saturday.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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