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Gomez scores for Sounders in 1-1 tie with Montreal

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By AP News
MLS Montreal Seattle Soccer

MLS Montreal Seattle Soccer

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SEATTLE (AP) — Sebastian Gomez scored a goal in the 66th minute for the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with CF Montreal.

Andrew Thomas had one save for the Sounders (11-10-9).

Seattle has 42 points this season, two ahead of the LA Galaxy for the seventh in the Western Conference playoff race.

Sébastian Breza had five saves for Montreal (6-17-7), which had lost back-to-back games and seven of its last eight.

Hennadii Synchuk scored on a first-touch shot from the top of the penalty box to give Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

Gomez, after a giveaway by Montreal in its defensive third, rolled in a first-touch finish to make it 1-1 in the 66th minute.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Nashville next Saturday.

Sounders: Play next Saturday at San Diego.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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