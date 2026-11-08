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Newhook scores twice in the Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs

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By AP News
Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

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TORONTO (AP) — Alex Newhook scored twice in the first period, Jacob Fowler made 26 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Chris Kreider and Zachary Bolduc also scored for Montreal (11-3-3). The Canadiens have won seven of their last eight games.

William Nylander and Gavin McKenna scored for Toronto (8-8-2), and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. The Maple Leafs have lost two straight and four of five in regulation.

The Canadiens opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first when Newhook’s pass in front of Bobrovsky pinballed into Toronto’s net after a giveaway by McKenna started the sequence. Newhook then tipped in Kaiden Guhle’s point shot with 6:54 left.

The Canadiens made it 3-0 on a breakaway with 7:03 to go in the second when Kreider intercepted McKenna’s pass at Montreal’s blue line and beat Bobrovsky past his blocker. Toronto’s rookie winger was benched for the rest of the period.

Nylander blasted a one-timer on a power play at 6:19 of the third to get the Maple Leafs on the board before McKenna popped in a loose puck 55 seconds later, but Bolduc responded on a man advantage to make it 4-2 with 7:45 to go.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Sunday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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