Takeaways from AP’s report on how Bangladeshi workers were tricked into fighting in the Ukraine war

LAKSHMIPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi workers were lured to Russia under the false promise of civilian work and then forced to fight in the Ukraine war, an Associated Press investigation has found.

In interviews with three men who escaped Russia, and the families of three others who are missing, the AP documented a pattern of deception by labor recruiters who enticed workers with promises of lucrative job opportunities, only for them to unknowingly sign contracts for military service.

The returning Bangladeshi men — Maksudur Rahman, Mohan Miajee and Jehangir Alam — recounted harrowing experiences, including being forced to transport supplies to front-line positions, evacuate the wounded and collect dead bodies.

Neither the Russian Defense Ministry nor the south Asian country’s government responded to a list of questions from AP.

Here’s a closer look at AP’s report on how Bangladeshi workers were tricked into fighting in Ukraine.

Bangladeshi men lured by promise of work

Labor agents in impoverished communities in Bangladesh approached men to travel to Russia in late 2024, convincing them they could secure jobs, and even obtain residency over time, by working as cooks, cleaners and launderers in Russian army garrisons.

The accounts of the three men, and interviews with the families of those who are still unaccounted for, were substantiated by documents, including visas, military contracts, and army dog tags.

The men who escaped and the families of the missing indicated that the men were lured by promises of lucrative job opportunities conveyed by local recruiters. Many took out loans or sold property to cover the processing fees demanded by the agents, believing they would easily recoup their investment with the salaries they would earn.

The exact number of Bangladeshi men currently fighting in Russia remains unclear. The three men indicated to AP that the figure could be in the hundreds.

A Bangladeshi police investigator told AP that about 40 Bangladeshis may have lost their lives in the war.

Sent to battle and threatened

Upon their arrival in Russia, the men and the families of the missing reported being coerced into signing military contracts written in Russian, a language they did not understand. They believed this was a standard procedure and expected to proceed with civilian jobs.

Shortly after, the men were taken to an army camp where they were subjected to basic military training, which included drone tactics. Confused and alarmed, they reached out to their families and questioned the local agent about the training. The agent claimed it was a standard requirement for a country at war.

As it became evident that the men would be deployed to the front lines, they voiced objections. One man recounted being told by a Russian commander that he had effectively been sold. Faced with threats of imprisonment, beatings, and even death, the men felt trapped.

They were forced to transport supplies to front-line positions, evacuate the wounded and collect the dead. Some reported being used as human shields in the conflict.

False promises of positions far from combat

There are also instances of Bangladeshis who voluntarily enlisted in the war but were misled about the perilous roles they would occupy.

One man, who grew disillusioned with his job as an electrician in a gas-processing facility in the remote Far East, willingly signed up for military service after being promised by a recruiter that he would not see combat.

The recruiter had approached him online while he was searching for new employment, claiming that his electrical experience made him an ideal candidate for positions in electronic warfare or drone units. However, upon arriving at a Russian army camp in Ukraine, he was informed that such jobs did not exist.

He soon faced threats, beatings and torture for refusing to comply with the assigned tasks. Ultimately, he was forced to collect dead bodies.

Bangladeshi authorities investigate trafficking

Bangladeshi investigators are probing trafficking networks allegedly operated by local intermediaries with ties to the Russian government that authorities believe are responsible for recruiting Bangladeshi men to fight in the Ukraine war.

The investigation was prompted by a Bangladeshi man’s return from Russia in January 2025. He claimed he was tricked into joining the military. That led authorities to uncover nine more people who reported being trafficked. A key figure in the network, a Bangladeshi national with Russian citizenship who lives in Moscow, was charged.

Little is known about the network responsible for trafficking the men interviewed by AP. But the individuals were sent to Russia through a now-defunct local recruitment agency called SP Global. The company did not respond to AP’s calls and emails. Investigators found it ceased operations in 2025.

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press