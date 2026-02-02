UK expels a Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Monday it revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in response to Moscow’s decision to expel a British diplomat lash month over allegations of spying.

The Foreign Office said it summoned Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin to condemn “Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified decision” and “baseless accusations” against British embassy staff.

“It is deeply disappointing that Russia continually seeks to disrupt the work of the UK’s diplomatic missions and deter our support for Ukraine,” it said in a statement. “Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly.”

Moscow last month ordered a member of staff at the British embassy to leave the country within two weeks after the Federal Security Service, known by its Russian acronym FSB, alleged the diplomat had worked for British intelligence. It did not provide evidence.

Russia and NATO allies have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions of diplomats as relations have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Kremlin previously expelled two British diplomats based in Moscow over spying allegations in March 2025. The U.K. said those accusations were also false.